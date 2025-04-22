West Bengal's Teacher Employment Crisis: A Fresh Start?

In a bid to resolve a contentious employment crisis, negotiations are ongoing between West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and dismissed teachers following a Supreme Court decision.

This meeting comes on the back of prior discussions where no agreement was reached, exacerbating teachers' frustrations, leading to a protest outside the SSC offices.

Approximately 25,753 staff were affected by the court's ruling, which highlighted irregularities in the 2016 hiring process. The SSC aims to compile a new list to differentiate wronged educators from those appointed fraudulently, potentially aiding a review petition.

