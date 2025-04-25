Offshore Workers at TotalEnergies Consider Strike Action
Unite union members employed by TotalEnergies are voting on a potential strike. This action comes after approximately 50 workers on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms rejected a wage offer they deemed unacceptable, intensifying the ongoing disagreement.
Offshore workers employed by TotalEnergies are gearing up for a potential strike, according to a statement from the Unite union on Friday.
The dispute has escalated after about 50 Unite members located on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms decisively turned down a pay proposal they believe falls short of expectations.
With tensions mounting, the workers' ballot could lead to significant disruptions, as they seek a resolution to what they perceive as unfair compensation terms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
