Offshore Workers at TotalEnergies Consider Strike Action

Unite union members employed by TotalEnergies are voting on a potential strike. This action comes after approximately 50 workers on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms rejected a wage offer they deemed unacceptable, intensifying the ongoing disagreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:48 IST
Offshore workers employed by TotalEnergies are gearing up for a potential strike, according to a statement from the Unite union on Friday.

The dispute has escalated after about 50 Unite members located on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms decisively turned down a pay proposal they believe falls short of expectations.

With tensions mounting, the workers' ballot could lead to significant disruptions, as they seek a resolution to what they perceive as unfair compensation terms.

