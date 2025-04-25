Left Menu

Shocking Assault on NEHU Hindi Professor Sparks Outrage

A Hindi professor at North Eastern Hill University, Alok Singh, was attacked inside his office by a student leader and accomplices. The assailants locked Singh in and threatened him with scissors. The police are investigating following an FIR. Teachers condemn the attack and demand stringent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:52 IST
A heinous assault on a Hindi teacher at North Eastern Hill University, identified as Professor Alok Singh, has shocked the academic community. The incident, reported by the police on Friday, occurred when a student leader, along with his accomplices, allegedly confined and attacked Singh in his office.

This distressing event unfolded late Thursday evening as the NEHU Hindi department teacher faced intimidation and physical harm at the hands of the assailants, who held scissors to his neck, threatening his life. An FIR has been filed by Singh, urging authorities to take strict action and ensure his safety on campus.

Following the attack, the NEHU Teachers Association expressed deep condemnation, urging the police to take rigorous action against those involved. Efforts to reach the student leader for comments have been unsuccessful as his mobile remains switched off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

