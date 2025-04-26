Protest for Reinstatement: State School Employees Urge Action

Around 200 non-teaching employees of state schools staged a protest outside West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's residence on Saturday, pressing for the reinstatement of their jobs.

They are among the thousands who lost their positions following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated 25,752 appointments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The ruling, delivered on April 3, reaffirmed an earlier decision by the Calcutta High Court.

The demonstrators carried placards demanding their jobs back, urging the state to engage with the Supreme Court on their behalf. Protestors left the Lake Town area of north Kolkata after police conveyed the minister's promise to meet them personally next week. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly seeking a resolution to the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)