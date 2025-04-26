Left Menu

Protest for Reinstatement: State School Employees Urge Action

Around 200 non-teaching staff from state schools protested outside the West Bengal Education Minister's residence demanding reinstatement after losing their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling. The court invalidated 25,752 appointments made by the WBSSC in 2016. The minister promises to meet them next week.

Updated: 26-04-2025 18:05 IST
Around 200 non-teaching employees of state schools staged a protest outside West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's residence on Saturday, pressing for the reinstatement of their jobs.

They are among the thousands who lost their positions following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated 25,752 appointments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The ruling, delivered on April 3, reaffirmed an earlier decision by the Calcutta High Court.

The demonstrators carried placards demanding their jobs back, urging the state to engage with the Supreme Court on their behalf. Protestors left the Lake Town area of north Kolkata after police conveyed the minister's promise to meet them personally next week. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly seeking a resolution to the issue.

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

