Left Menu

NCERT Textbooks Revamped: Emphasizing Indian Ethos and Modern Initiatives

The latest class 7 NCERT textbooks have excluded references to the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate, instead highlighting Indian dynasties, sacred geography, and recent government initiatives. The revamp is aligned with the National Education Policy 2023, aiming to incorporate Indian traditions and philosophies into education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:56 IST
NCERT Textbooks Revamped: Emphasizing Indian Ethos and Modern Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update, references to Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate have been removed from class 7 NCERT textbooks, being replaced by content focusing on ancient Indian dynasties and sacred geography. This change reflects the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework, which prioritize integrating Indian culture and local context into education.

The Social Science textbook now shifts its focus towards ancient Indian dynasties like the Magadha and Mauryas, and includes a chapter on sacred geography, illustrating the significance of places like 12 jyotirlingas and Shakti pithas. It also introduces chapters on modern government initiatives such as Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

While NCERT officials have not confirmed if mentions of the Mughals will resurface in subsequent editions, the current changes have elicited criticism from opposition parties, which argue the revision equates to 'saffronisation' of the education system. The updated format also features increased content by Indian writers in English textbooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025