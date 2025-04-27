NCERT Textbooks Revamped: Emphasizing Indian Ethos and Modern Initiatives

In a significant update, references to Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate have been removed from class 7 NCERT textbooks, being replaced by content focusing on ancient Indian dynasties and sacred geography. This change reflects the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework, which prioritize integrating Indian culture and local context into education.

The Social Science textbook now shifts its focus towards ancient Indian dynasties like the Magadha and Mauryas, and includes a chapter on sacred geography, illustrating the significance of places like 12 jyotirlingas and Shakti pithas. It also introduces chapters on modern government initiatives such as Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

While NCERT officials have not confirmed if mentions of the Mughals will resurface in subsequent editions, the current changes have elicited criticism from opposition parties, which argue the revision equates to 'saffronisation' of the education system. The updated format also features increased content by Indian writers in English textbooks.

