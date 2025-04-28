Vatican Closes Sistine Chapel for Papal Conclave Preparations
The Vatican has announced the closure of the Sistine Chapel from April 28, 2025, to prepare for a conclave appointing a new Pope. Visitors lament missing its renowned frescoes by Michelangelo and other artists. The decision acknowledges the significance of the event, despite widespread disappointment from art-loving tourists.
The Vatican has temporarily closed its renowned Sistine Chapel to visitors, effective from April 28, 2025, as preparations get underway for the ecclesiastical Conclave scheduled for May 7. This event, vital for appointing the new leader of the Catholic Church after Pope Francis's passing, requires significant arrangements for over 130 attending cardinals.
Art enthusiasts and tourists have expressed disappointment at the sudden closure. Travelers like Leonie Shannon from Australia noted the emotional weight of being unable to view Michelangelo's iconic frescoes, including arguably the most famed work, 'The Creation of Adam.' The Sistine Chapel's grandeur is heightened by contributions from Renaissance masters like Botticelli and Perugino.
Despite the setback, visitors like Ahmed Mourad show understanding, recognizing the extraordinary circumstances. The Vatican Museums, with extensive art collections from various eras, still offer an enriching experience. Sharyn Davis from Australia emphasizes the museum's vast offerings, yet reflects a lingering regret at missing the Sistine Chapel during this unprecedented closure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
