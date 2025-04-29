Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Schools Demand Safety Overhaul

The Navi Mumbai police have instructed schools to conduct third-party safety audits to enhance student security. During a meeting with school heads, officials emphasized protocols to prevent child abuse and mandated compliance reports. Schools must complete audits within a month, with police offering guidance as needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:33 IST
Navi Mumbai Schools Demand Safety Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have issued a directive to local educational institutions, mandating a third-party audit of their premises to bolster student safety, a senior official announced on Tuesday.

At a crucial meeting, Zone-I police officials in Navi Mumbai laid out comprehensive guidelines for the audits. This gathering was attended by representatives from 149 schools, including principals and management personnel.

Key points included reviewing current safety protocols, focusing on preventing child abuse, and ensuring school cooperation with local police. A one-month deadline was set for audit completion, with compliance reports required, and local police offering assistance if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025