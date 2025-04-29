Navi Mumbai Schools Demand Safety Overhaul

The Navi Mumbai police have issued a directive to local educational institutions, mandating a third-party audit of their premises to bolster student safety, a senior official announced on Tuesday.

At a crucial meeting, Zone-I police officials in Navi Mumbai laid out comprehensive guidelines for the audits. This gathering was attended by representatives from 149 schools, including principals and management personnel.

Key points included reviewing current safety protocols, focusing on preventing child abuse, and ensuring school cooperation with local police. A one-month deadline was set for audit completion, with compliance reports required, and local police offering assistance if needed.

