Ragging Scandal at Pune's BJ Medical College: Students Suspended

Three postgraduate students at BJ Medical College, Pune, have been suspended for allegedly ragging junior peers. Complaints indicated mental and physical harassment. A probe by college authorities concluded with the suspension and hostel removal of the involved students. The investigation continues as the college addresses the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:10 IST
Three postgraduate students from Pune's state-run BJ Medical College have been suspended following allegations of ragging junior doctors. According to an official statement from the institute on Wednesday, the incident involved second-year PG students from the Orthopaedic Department.

The ragging reportedly targeted four junior medical students, with accusations including mental and physical harassment, as well as the use of intimidating language. Sources revealed that the parents of the affected students initially raised their complaints to the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai.

Upon receiving the formal complaint, the college authorities formed a committee to investigate. Based on their findings, the three accused students have been suspended and removed from their hostel accommodations. Dean Dr. Eknath Pawar confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing as the college seeks to address these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

