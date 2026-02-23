Breaking Barriers: Labour Ministry Empowers Students with Dual Scholarships
The Labour Ministry now allows students receiving welfare-based scholarships to also qualify for merit-based scholarships from government agencies. This reform aims to elevate the educational prospects of students linked to unorganised worker families by removing eligibility overlaps and fostering equitable education opportunities.
The Labour Ministry has unveiled a significant reform that will permit students who benefit from its welfare-based scholarships to also qualify for merit-based scholarships from other governmental bodies.
This initiative aims to enhance educational opportunities for children of unorganised workers by removing overlaps in eligibility criteria.
The reform is expected to improve access to education for students tied to unorganised worker households, while aligning with the Code on Social Security, 2020.
