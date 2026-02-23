Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Labour Ministry Empowers Students with Dual Scholarships

The Labour Ministry now allows students receiving welfare-based scholarships to also qualify for merit-based scholarships from government agencies. This reform aims to elevate the educational prospects of students linked to unorganised worker families by removing eligibility overlaps and fostering equitable education opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:56 IST
Breaking Barriers: Labour Ministry Empowers Students with Dual Scholarships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Labour Ministry has unveiled a significant reform that will permit students who benefit from its welfare-based scholarships to also qualify for merit-based scholarships from other governmental bodies.

This initiative aims to enhance educational opportunities for children of unorganised workers by removing overlaps in eligibility criteria.

The reform is expected to improve access to education for students tied to unorganised worker households, while aligning with the Code on Social Security, 2020.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026