Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
NCP workers and citizens in Baramati demand a transparent investigation into the January 28 plane crash that killed local MLA Ajit Pawar and others. They urge the government to clarify the incident before its monthly anniversary. A CBI probe has been requested by the Maharashtra government.
On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers and citizens gathered in Baramati, demanding a thorough investigation into the plane crash on January 28 that claimed the lives of local MLA Ajit Pawar and four others. The demonstrators gathered outside the administrative building, holding placards in memory of the victims.
The plane crash, which occurred 25 days ago, has left lingering suspicions. Leaders such as Rohit Pawar have called for scrutiny of the crash's technical aspects, urging for a detailed and transparent investigation. Concerns over a delayed probe raise questions about whether justice will ultimately be served.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation. Union MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that a preliminary report will be released by February 28, coinciding with the incident's monthly anniversary.
