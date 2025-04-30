Left Menu

Indonesia's Ambitious Free School Meals Program: Challenges and Criticisms

Indonesia has spent 2.3 trillion rupiah on President Prabowo Subianto's free school meals program. As of April 2023, it reached 3.27 million recipients. The government aims to expand to 82.9 million people by year's end, despite facing criticism over fiscal impact and incidents of food poisoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's free school meals program, initiated under President Prabowo Subianto, has disbursed 2.3 trillion rupiah, according to the finance ministry's latest disclosure. Launched in January, the initiative currently benefits 3.27 million people, though it has set its sights on vastly expanding its reach.

With a budget targeted at 171 trillion rupiah, the government plans to extend the program to encompass 82.9 million recipients by the fourth quarter, Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara revealed in a press briefing. This ambitious target involves coordinating with 32,000 kitchens nationwide, capturing significant interest from investors wary of its implications on fiscal stability.

However, the initiative has not been without controversy. Criticism surfaced from student groups in February who expressed concerns over food safety incidents and advocated for prioritizing free education instead. The high costs and logistical challenges of the program continue to be subjects of intense debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

