Igniting Minds: Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates 12th Foundation Day

Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) celebrated its 12th Foundation Day with enthusiasm and distinction. The event was graced by Shri Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman of MPPURC, and Shri Radhelal Gupta, Chairman of the State Bar Council, among other dignitaries. It highlighted the university's sustained commitment to academic excellence.

On this occasion, JLU recognized 282 students with awards for academic achievements and presented scholarships, including the esteemed Chancellor's Scholarships. The university also honored journalist Shri Anurag Dwary with the Ignited Minds Award for his contributions to journalism.

A significant announcement was made about a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Skills to establish a creative center at JLU. The celebration also included cultural performances by students, underscoring the university's holistic educational approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)