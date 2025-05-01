Left Menu

PWOnlyIAS Shines in UPSC CSE 2024 Results, Secures 7 of Top 20 Ranks

PWOnlyIAS, a UPSC vertical of PhysicsWallah, claimed seven of the top 20 ranks in the UPSC CSE 2024 results. The company has achieved 512 overall selections, with 45 within the top 100 ranks. A celebratory event was held, where top achievers were congratulated by PhysicsWallah's founder, Alakh Pandey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:11 IST
PWOnlyIAS Shines in UPSC CSE 2024 Results, Secures 7 of Top 20 Ranks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 29 – In a remarkable display of excellence, PWOnlyIAS, a UPSC-focused division of education giant PhysicsWallah, commanded significant attention in the recently released UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 results. Distinctively, PWOnlyIAS claimed seven of the top 20 positions.

The achievers included high-profile names like Harshita Goyal (AIR 2) and Shah Margi Chirag (AIR 4). Collectively, the platform has assisted 512 aspirants in securing selections, with an impressive 45 candidates achieving ranks within the top 100.

In recognition of this success, PhysicsWallah hosted a celebratory event, where founder Alakh Pandey lauded the top candidates for their dedication and commitment to public service, and envisaged their future roles in IAS, IFS, and IPS as pivotal to national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025