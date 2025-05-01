PWOnlyIAS Shines in UPSC CSE 2024 Results, Secures 7 of Top 20 Ranks
PWOnlyIAS, a UPSC vertical of PhysicsWallah, claimed seven of the top 20 ranks in the UPSC CSE 2024 results. The company has achieved 512 overall selections, with 45 within the top 100 ranks. A celebratory event was held, where top achievers were congratulated by PhysicsWallah's founder, Alakh Pandey.
New Delhi, April 29 – In a remarkable display of excellence, PWOnlyIAS, a UPSC-focused division of education giant PhysicsWallah, commanded significant attention in the recently released UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 results. Distinctively, PWOnlyIAS claimed seven of the top 20 positions.
The achievers included high-profile names like Harshita Goyal (AIR 2) and Shah Margi Chirag (AIR 4). Collectively, the platform has assisted 512 aspirants in securing selections, with an impressive 45 candidates achieving ranks within the top 100.
In recognition of this success, PhysicsWallah hosted a celebratory event, where founder Alakh Pandey lauded the top candidates for their dedication and commitment to public service, and envisaged their future roles in IAS, IFS, and IPS as pivotal to national interest.
