Odisha's Remarkable Matriculation Results: A 96% Success Story

In an exemplary demonstration of academic excellence, more than 96 per cent of students cleared the 2025 Matriculation examinations conducted by Odisha's Board of Secondary Education, as announced by School Mass Education Minister Nityananda Ganda.

The exams were held across three streams: the High School Certificate Examination, the Madhyama Examination for Sanskrit students, and the State Open School Certificate for dropouts. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his congratulations to all successful students, emphasizing continuous effort and perseverance for others.

Highlighting the statistical achievements, Minister Ganda noted that students from 3,273 schools passed without a single institution failing to register success. Gajapati district boasted the highest pass percentage, while Koraput lagged with the lowest. Warm messages from leaders encouraged students to focus on future aspirations rather than current academic standings.

