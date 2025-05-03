Left Menu

Crackdown on NEET-UG: NMC Suspends 26 Students Amid Exam Malpractice Scandal

The National Medical Commission has suspended 26 MBBS students and canceled 14 admissions for involvement in NEET-UG 2024 malpractices. The action follows multiple investigations into exam misconduct, debarring 42 candidates for three years. The Commission maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards academic fraud to preserve educational integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 10:54 IST
Crackdown on NEET-UG: NMC Suspends 26 Students Amid Exam Malpractice Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission has taken a firm stand, suspending 26 medical students found involved in NEET-UG 2024 malpractices. An official source confirmed these suspensions, as well as the cancellation of 14 student admissions for the 2024-25 academic year.

In a broader crackdown on exam misconduct, the National Testing Agency has debarred 42 candidates from taking the NEET-UG until 2026, following a paper leak investigation. Nine additional candidates are banned for the 2025 and 2026 sessions.

The crackdown emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy against academic fraud to maintain the integrity of the medical education system. The directive from the Commission underscores the ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in medical admissions ahead of NEET-UG 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025