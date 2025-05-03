Crackdown on NEET-UG: NMC Suspends 26 Students Amid Exam Malpractice Scandal

The National Medical Commission has taken a firm stand, suspending 26 medical students found involved in NEET-UG 2024 malpractices. An official source confirmed these suspensions, as well as the cancellation of 14 student admissions for the 2024-25 academic year.

In a broader crackdown on exam misconduct, the National Testing Agency has debarred 42 candidates from taking the NEET-UG until 2026, following a paper leak investigation. Nine additional candidates are banned for the 2025 and 2026 sessions.

The crackdown emphasizes a zero-tolerance policy against academic fraud to maintain the integrity of the medical education system. The directive from the Commission underscores the ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in medical admissions ahead of NEET-UG 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)