IIT Bombay's Vision for Academic Excellence and Innovation

IIT Bombay is fostering a dynamic campus environment with new infrastructures to promote both academic and entrepreneurial growth. The 'Commencement 2025' ceremony, an annual event, celebrates the graduating batch's tenure, emphasizing personal success and societal impact, under the guidance of influential leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:45 IST
IIT Bombay is setting a high standard in academic landscape development by prioritizing the holistic growth of its students through state-of-the-art infrastructure. The institute is determined to create a balanced environment that supports learning and entrepreneurial ventures, as highlighted by its Director, Shireesh Kedare.

The institution recently held 'Commencement 2025,' an event aimed to honor the upcoming graduates of the current academic year. This ceremony, first introduced in 2023, gathers students soon after their second semester exams for a celebration of their achievements.

Keynote speaker Sumant Sinha, the chief guest and CEO of ReNew, emphasized the importance of impacting the world positively amidst global challenges. He urged graduates to focus on resilience and ethical decision-making as they shape a sustainable future.

