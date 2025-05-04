Left Menu

Traveling on Unsteady Ground: International Students' Dilemma in the US

International students in the US are reconsidering travel due to visa status concerns amid government crackdowns. Many face uncertainty over their legal status, leading to anxiety and reluctance to travel. Colleges struggle to provide guidance as the situation rapidly evolves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:43 IST
International students across the United States are facing a difficult decision regarding travel plans due to increasing uncertainty surrounding their legal status. The Trump administration's stringent measures have intensified concerns, prompting students to minimize interactions with government authorities.

Universities have issued advisories against non-essential travel abroad, fueling fears among students of potential deportation. In recent weeks, numerous students have had their visas revoked or legal status terminated abruptly. Such developments have left students anxious about their safety and future.

With international students contributing significantly to tuition revenues, a decline in their numbers could impact American institutions financially. As the crackdown threatens these students' appeal to remain in the country, colleges are grappling with how to best guide them through this turbulent phase.

