Left Menu

Tragic Accident: NEET Aspirants Lose Lives in Jaipur

Two aspiring NEET candidates, Khushi Sharma and Priya Sharma, tragically lost their lives along with another individual when a dumper collided with their motorcycle on Bassi bridge in Jaipur. The incident occurred just as they were en route to their examination center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:46 IST
Tragic Accident: NEET Aspirants Lose Lives in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two NEET aspirants and another person were killed in Jaipur district when a speeding dumper collided with their motorcycle on Bassi bridge on Sunday morning. Authorities reported that the driver of the dumper fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The victims, identified as Khushi Sharma, 21, and Priya Sharma, 22, were residents of a nearby village and were on their way to the NEET-UG examination center. Sadly, the accident claimed their lives before they could reach their destination and take part in the exam scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The incident has sparked concerns over road safety and the necessity for strict enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such mishaps, especially considering the critical aspirations of students involved in competitive exams like NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025