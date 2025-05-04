Tragic Accident: NEET Aspirants Lose Lives in Jaipur

In a tragic turn of events, two NEET aspirants and another person were killed in Jaipur district when a speeding dumper collided with their motorcycle on Bassi bridge on Sunday morning. Authorities reported that the driver of the dumper fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The victims, identified as Khushi Sharma, 21, and Priya Sharma, 22, were residents of a nearby village and were on their way to the NEET-UG examination center. Sadly, the accident claimed their lives before they could reach their destination and take part in the exam scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The incident has sparked concerns over road safety and the necessity for strict enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such mishaps, especially considering the critical aspirations of students involved in competitive exams like NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)