Kota's NEET-UG Aspirants Face Daunting Exam Challenge

NEET-UG aspirants in Kota expressed deep concern over what they described as an unusually 'tough' examination, fearing they might not make the cutoff this year.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), some students perceived the test as moderate and anticipate a potential drop in the selection threshold due to its difficulty. Onlookers noted this year's NEET-UG as the toughest in its history, with expert predictions pointing to a lowered cutoff.

Utilizing questions mainly from Class 11, the Biology and Physics sections proved challenging, with aspirants describing them as lengthy and complex. The conclusion of the exam was marked by peaceful proceedings at 73 centers across Kota, with involved parties emphasizing deeper conceptual understanding over rote memorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)