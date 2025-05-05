Left Menu

Fraudulent NEET Attempt: Akshaya Centre Employee Detained

A staff member from an Akshaya centre was detained for providing a student with a forged NEET hall ticket. Discrepancies were noticed by exam officials, leading to the arrest. The fraudulent ticket was created after the application was not submitted, with a payment of Rs 1,250 being made to the centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An employee at an Akshaya centre in Kerala was detained after allegedly providing a forged NEET examination hall ticket to a student. The incident came to light at Thaikkavu School, Pathanamthitta, prompting an investigation.

The case was registered after the exam coordinator reported inconsistencies in the student's admit card, including incorrect name, address, and exam centre details. Local police identified Greeshma, working at Thiruvananthapuram Akshaya centre, as the person responsible for the forgery.

The student's mother paid Rs 1,250 supposedly for the NEET application. However, due to its non-submission, Greeshma allegedly crafted a fake hall ticket, which was then sent via WhatsApp. During police questioning, Greeshma reportedly confessed to altering a real ticket's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

