Fraudulent NEET Attempt: Akshaya Centre Employee Detained

An employee at an Akshaya centre in Kerala was detained after allegedly providing a forged NEET examination hall ticket to a student. The incident came to light at Thaikkavu School, Pathanamthitta, prompting an investigation.

The case was registered after the exam coordinator reported inconsistencies in the student's admit card, including incorrect name, address, and exam centre details. Local police identified Greeshma, working at Thiruvananthapuram Akshaya centre, as the person responsible for the forgery.

The student's mother paid Rs 1,250 supposedly for the NEET application. However, due to its non-submission, Greeshma allegedly crafted a fake hall ticket, which was then sent via WhatsApp. During police questioning, Greeshma reportedly confessed to altering a real ticket's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)