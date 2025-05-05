Racial Bullying Sparks Inquiry into Institutional Failure at Gurugram School
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has launched an independent investigation into allegations of racial bullying and physical violence against a student at a Gurugram government school. The probe comes amid claims of institutional negligence and inadequate response by both school authorities and local law enforcement.
The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has initiated an independent inquiry in response to allegations of racial bullying and physical violence against a minor student at a government school in Gurugram. The agency criticized the incident as a "failure of institutional sensitivity in the education system."
A complaint, filed by the child's father, accuses the school authorities and law enforcement of severe neglect. The student faced 20 days of racial bullying, with the school taking no decisive action according to repeated complaints. This negligence allegedly culminated in a physical attack on December 19, 2024, leaving the child injured.
In response, HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra highlighted the severe implications of this inaction, citing the breach of statutory safeguards meant to protect children. The HHRC has directed the district's education officer to form an independent inquiry committee, and local police have been instructed to submit a status report on the complaint.
