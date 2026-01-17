Cricketing Cold War: India and Bangladesh's On-Field Tensions

The icy diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have spilled over onto the cricket pitch. Ahead of their ICC Under 19 World Cup clash on Saturday, team captains refrained from the traditional pre-match handshake, signaling ongoing tensions.

Despite the unusual start, with India's Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh's Zawad Abrar not exchanging pleasantries at the toss, neither cricket board has released an official statement concerning the gesture. This incident follows a no handshake policy initiated with Pakistan post last year's Asia Cup, influenced by a tragic incident and subsequent military operations in the region.

Relations continue to fray as demonstrations in India protest perceived maltreatment of minorities in Bangladesh. Cricket ties, specifically, hit a low when the BCCI advised Kolkata Knight Riders to annul the contract of Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh has since urged the ICC to reconsider hosting upcoming T20 World Cup matches in India due to alleged security concerns, though discussions are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)