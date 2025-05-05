Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Misnomer in Exam Paper

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested the use of 'Makbara' for Rani Durgavati's 'Samadhi Sthal' in a university exam. ABVP claims the term is inappropriate and disrespectful. The university has promised to take action against those responsible for the oversight.

On Monday, a significant protest was organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad against the use of the word 'Makbara' (tomb) in a university exam, referring to Rani Durgavati's 'Samadhi Sthal'. The term used has been deemed inappropriate by the student organization.

ABVP office-bearers stated that the use of such vocabulary hurts Hindu sentiments and demanded action against those responsible for the oversight. The protest emphasized the importance of respecting cultural sensitivities, especially in educational settings.

In response to the outcry, Rani Durgavati University has vowed to take corrective measures. Vice Chancellor RK Verma assured that individuals involved in the mistake, including the paper-setter, moderator, and controller of examinations, would face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

