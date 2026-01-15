Left Menu

Unveiling the Allegations: Costa Rican Activist Accused in Presidential Plot

Stella Chinchilla, a Costa Rican activist, denies claims of plotting to assassinate President Rodrigo Chaves, stating the accusations are politically motivated. Screenshots used in the case have been labeled fake by Chinchilla, who says the charges are part of government harassment for her criticism of the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:39 IST
Stella Chinchilla, a notable Costa Rican activist, has denied claims of plotting an assassination against President Rodrigo Chaves, dismissing the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

The accusations surfaced when Costa Rica's national security chief, Jorge Torres, reported that a hitman allegedly received payment to carry out the murder. Further fuel was added when local media published messages allegedly linking Chinchilla to the plot. However, Chinchilla, a vice president of a human rights advocacy group, insists the evidence is fabricated.

This explosive claim coincides with a visit by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, highlighting Costa Rica's escalating security crisis driven by drug trafficking gangs, resulting in historic high homicide rates.

