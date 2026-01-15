Trump Signals Easing Tensions Amid Iran Protests
President Donald Trump stated that fatalities in Iran's protest crackdown are decreasing and expressed belief in no plans for large-scale executions, despite ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Tehran. He mentioned receiving assurance from important sources, though did not dismiss potential U.S. military action entirely.
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the fatalities in Iran's government crackdown on nationwide protests are reportedly decreasing. He believes there are no current plans for large-scale executions by Tehran, even as tensions continue between the United States and Iran.
In response to inquiries about his information sources, Trump described them as 'very important sources on the other side.' He further stated that the U.S. would remained vigilant, observing developments before taking any definitive military action.
Trump's remarks seemed to suggest a tentative alleviation of fears concerning a possible escalation of the crisis into a broader regional conflict, especially following a televised warning from Trump about potential 'very strong action' should Iran execute detained protesters.
