Record-Breaking Results: Madhya Pradesh Students Shine in Board Exams
The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced record-breaking results for the class 10 and 12 exams. Pragya Jaiswal and Priyal Dwivedi topped their respective categories. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted a significant increase in pass rates and mentioned opportunities for unsuccessful students to retake exams under the New Education Policy 2020.
The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released its most impressive exam results in 15 years, with 76.22% of students passing the class 10 examination, and 74.48% clearing class 12. Pragya Jaiswal and Priyal Dwivedi led their respective fields, each with outstanding scores.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who announced the results, hailed this year as a landmark moment in the state's educational history. He emphasized that students who did not pass should not be discouraged, as the New Education Policy 2020 allows them a chance to retake exams.
In an inspiring trend, a high proportion of top performers were female students, with 144 of 212 top high school students, and 89 of 159 top higher secondary students, being girls. This represents a significant stride towards gender equality in education.
