Left Menu

Record-Breaking Results: Madhya Pradesh Students Shine in Board Exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced record-breaking results for the class 10 and 12 exams. Pragya Jaiswal and Priyal Dwivedi topped their respective categories. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted a significant increase in pass rates and mentioned opportunities for unsuccessful students to retake exams under the New Education Policy 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:40 IST
Record-Breaking Results: Madhya Pradesh Students Shine in Board Exams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released its most impressive exam results in 15 years, with 76.22% of students passing the class 10 examination, and 74.48% clearing class 12. Pragya Jaiswal and Priyal Dwivedi led their respective fields, each with outstanding scores.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who announced the results, hailed this year as a landmark moment in the state's educational history. He emphasized that students who did not pass should not be discouraged, as the New Education Policy 2020 allows them a chance to retake exams.

In an inspiring trend, a high proportion of top performers were female students, with 144 of 212 top high school students, and 89 of 159 top higher secondary students, being girls. This represents a significant stride towards gender equality in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025