Record-Breaking Results: Madhya Pradesh Students Shine in Board Exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released its most impressive exam results in 15 years, with 76.22% of students passing the class 10 examination, and 74.48% clearing class 12. Pragya Jaiswal and Priyal Dwivedi led their respective fields, each with outstanding scores.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who announced the results, hailed this year as a landmark moment in the state's educational history. He emphasized that students who did not pass should not be discouraged, as the New Education Policy 2020 allows them a chance to retake exams.

In an inspiring trend, a high proportion of top performers were female students, with 144 of 212 top high school students, and 89 of 159 top higher secondary students, being girls. This represents a significant stride towards gender equality in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)