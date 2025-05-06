Left Menu

Kerala Minister Denies Removal of Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings from Textbooks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:17 IST
Kerala Minister Denies Removal of Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings from Textbooks
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has firmly dismissed claims regarding the exclusion of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru's teachings from the revised school textbooks in the state.

In a critical statement, the minister advised those propagating these accusations to thoroughly review the updated textbooks before making allegations. He underlined that equal significance has been given to the state's rich cultural traditions, the landmark contributions of the cultural renaissance movements, and the works of revered renaissance figures.

Sivankutty further reassured that future textbook revisions would incorporate even more teachings from these icons. He condemned those who previously ignored the central government's attempts at historical distortion yet now voice unfounded critiques of Kerala's educational reforms. Highlighting the LDF government's establishment of a university in Sree Narayana Guru's honor, Sivankutty vowed that Kerala would steadfastly reject such misleading propaganda.

