Kerala Minister Denies Removal of Sree Narayana Guru's Teachings from Textbooks
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty refutes allegations that Sree Narayana Guru's teachings have been omitted from revised school textbooks. He emphasizes the textbooks highlight Kerala's cultural and renaissance heritage and announced future inclusion of more content. Sivankutty defends the state against baseless claims and highlights LDF initiatives.
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has firmly dismissed claims regarding the exclusion of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru's teachings from the revised school textbooks in the state.
In a critical statement, the minister advised those propagating these accusations to thoroughly review the updated textbooks before making allegations. He underlined that equal significance has been given to the state's rich cultural traditions, the landmark contributions of the cultural renaissance movements, and the works of revered renaissance figures.
Sivankutty further reassured that future textbook revisions would incorporate even more teachings from these icons. He condemned those who previously ignored the central government's attempts at historical distortion yet now voice unfounded critiques of Kerala's educational reforms. Highlighting the LDF government's establishment of a university in Sree Narayana Guru's honor, Sivankutty vowed that Kerala would steadfastly reject such misleading propaganda.
