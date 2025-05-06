Kerala Expands Plus One Seats to Accommodate More Students

The Kerala government has announced plans to increase the number of Plus One seats across most districts to accommodate more students seeking higher secondary education. This expansion applies to both government and aided schools.

In seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, government schools will see a 30% rise in seat availability, while aided schools will experience a 20% increase. Furthermore, additional allotments may be granted upon request.

The move addresses previous concerns where high-scoring students struggled to secure admission due to limited seats. Prospective students can apply online from May 14, with the admission process concluding on July 23. Plus One classes are set to commence on June 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)