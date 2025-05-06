Left Menu

Kerala Expands Plus One Seats to Accommodate More Students

In a bid to ensure more students have access to higher secondary education, Kerala increases Plus One seats across districts. The expansion varies, with some districts seeing up to a 30% increase in government schools and 20% in aided schools. Applications open in May, classes start in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:55 IST
Kerala Expands Plus One Seats to Accommodate More Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has announced plans to increase the number of Plus One seats across most districts to accommodate more students seeking higher secondary education. This expansion applies to both government and aided schools.

In seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, government schools will see a 30% rise in seat availability, while aided schools will experience a 20% increase. Furthermore, additional allotments may be granted upon request.

The move addresses previous concerns where high-scoring students struggled to secure admission due to limited seats. Prospective students can apply online from May 14, with the admission process concluding on July 23. Plus One classes are set to commence on June 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025