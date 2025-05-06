Left Menu

Industry-Academia Connect 2025: Bridging the Skills Gap

Industry-Academia Connect 2025 was launched to address India's skilled professional shortage, aligning education with industry needs and the National Education Policy 2020. Spearheaded by CII with ITC Hotels and EHL, the initiative leverages successful training programs and uses psychometric tools for deeper student insights and industry partnerships.

On Tuesday, a significant initiative, Industry-Academia Connect 2025, debuted in India's national capital to tackle the widening gap in skilled professionals. This program aims to make education more relevant and aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and the emerging needs of the industry.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with ITC Hotels and the Swiss hospitality institute EHL, spearheaded this initiative. Industry-Academia Connect 2025 draws inspiration from the success of the VET by EHL Swiss Professional Diploma Programme.

This programme is conducted across 10 ITC Hotels, including ITC Maurya, having trained over 800 students with a perfect placement record. CII's Executive Director, Sougata Roy Choudhury, emphasized the need to explore student potential using scientific tools like psychometric assessments and fostering real partnerships between academia and industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

