Columbia University Faces Cuts Amid Antisemitic Harassment Allegations

Columbia University announced on Tuesday it is laying off dozens of researchers whose positions were funded by U.S. government grants. These grants were canceled by the Trump administration in March, citing instances of antisemitic harassment in and around the campus.

The university's interim president and other officials stated that nearly 180 employees working on these affected federal projects will receive notices of non-renewal or termination. Columbia is striving to get the government funding restored but did not specify which departments would be impacted.

The Trump administration had cut $400 million in grants to Columbia, alleging antisemitic harassment linked to a pro-Palestinian student protest movement. Meanwhile, the administration also withheld funding from Harvard University over similar demands, which Harvard is contesting in court.

