Left Menu

Columbia University Faces Cuts Amid Antisemitic Harassment Allegations

Columbia University has announced layoffs of researchers following the cancellation of U.S. government grants, a decision arising from alleged antisemitic harassment on campus. The cuts impact nearly 180 employees involved in federal grants as Columbia attempts to persuade the government to restore funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:30 IST
Columbia University Faces Cuts Amid Antisemitic Harassment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University announced on Tuesday it is laying off dozens of researchers whose positions were funded by U.S. government grants. These grants were canceled by the Trump administration in March, citing instances of antisemitic harassment in and around the campus.

The university's interim president and other officials stated that nearly 180 employees working on these affected federal projects will receive notices of non-renewal or termination. Columbia is striving to get the government funding restored but did not specify which departments would be impacted.

The Trump administration had cut $400 million in grants to Columbia, alleging antisemitic harassment linked to a pro-Palestinian student protest movement. Meanwhile, the administration also withheld funding from Harvard University over similar demands, which Harvard is contesting in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025