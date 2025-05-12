Mizo Zirlai Pawl Appeals for Swift Scholarship Release
The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has called on Governor VK Singh to urge the central government to release the remaining post-matric scholarship funds for over 4,000 students, as delays have caused financial strain on those pursuing higher education.
The influential student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) has appealed to Governor VK Singh to facilitate the release of post-matric scholarship funds. The group contends that delays have created financial hardships for over 4,000 students yet to receive their benefit.
In a formal communication, MZP highlighted that while 26,909 out of more than 31,000 applicants have received their scholarships, 4,027 students are still awaiting their final instalment. This financial delay has placed particular strain on students enrolled in technical and professional courses outside Mizoram.
MZP has urged the governor to press the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to expedite the disbursement process, emphasizing the urgency needed to alleviate the students' educational challenges.
