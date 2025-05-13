Left Menu

Revolutionizing Math Education: Dhatu Platform Launched

Dhatu, a new math learning platform, is launched by a Bengaluru-based institution. It aims to make mathematics less intimidating for students by tackling common learning challenges. The initiative involves collaboration with Prof Jeffrey Ullman and includes a pilot phase, expanding fully by 2027, focusing on underprivileged schools.

Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:30 IST
A Bengaluru-based math institute has introduced an innovative platform named Dhatu, designed to change the conventional mathematics learning landscape. Launched by the Secretary of India’s Department of Science & Technology, it aims to address common challenges faced by students.

Dhatu's technology-enabled approach makes math less intimidating by emphasizing understanding over merely solving problems. The platform was developed in collaboration with Professor Jeffrey Ullman, a prominent Stanford Computer Science professor and Turing Award recipient. It provides comprehensive learning modules for grades 9–12, rooted in the NCERT curriculum.

The initiative is currently in its pilot phase, set for full implementation by 2027. Uniquely, Dhatu prioritizes flexibility in assessments and offers resources free of charge, targeting socio-economically disadvantaged schools to enhance math education accessibility.

