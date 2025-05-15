Harvard Faces $250 Million Research Boost Amid Trump Administration's Funding Freeze

In a bold move responding to a significant federal funding freeze, Harvard University has pledged $250 million of its own resources to support its researchers. This decision follows recent actions by the Trump administration, which halted nearly $3 billion in federal grants.

The elite university, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has become a focal point of President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul educational institutions accused of promoting ideologies he deems anti-American. Harvard, facing criticism for its hiring practices of prominent Democrats, is challenging the administration's decisions in court.

As Harvard navigates this tumultuous period, University President Dr. Alan Garber has taken a temporary voluntary pay cut and the institution has introduced a hiring freeze to manage the financial impact. The university continues to contest Trump's policies, underscoring the potential long-term effects on the country's scientific research landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)