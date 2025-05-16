Fake Degree Lands Teacher in Jail: A Lesson in Integrity
A local court in Uttarakhand sentenced schoolteacher Trilok Singh Kathait to five years in prison for obtaining his job with a fake BEd degree. The court fined Kathait Rs 15,000, and he is now serving his sentence in Chamoli. This comes after investigations confirmed the degree was fraudulent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court in Uttarakhand has sentenced a schoolteacher to five years rigorous imprisonment after it was discovered he secured his job using a fake Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Saini found Trilok Singh Kathait guilty of fraud and deceit, leading to the court ruling. Kathait was fined Rs 15,000 and is now in custody, serving his sentence in District Jail, Pursari, Chamoli.
This judgement follows investigations by a special investigation team and the education department, both of which confirmed the fraudulent nature of Kathait's degree.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Governor Approves Prosecution in West Bengal Education Scam
BHES 2025: Paving the Path to Global Leadership in India's Education Sector
Prison Obstacles: Education in Chains
Govt Drives Transformational Education Reform to Boost Kiwi Kids’ Success
International Universities Set to Revolutionize Navi Mumbai Education Scene