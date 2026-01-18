Left Menu

Pune Gears Up for the 'Grand Tour 2026': Educational Institutions to Close

Pune's educational institutions will close on Monday due to the 'Pune Grand Tour 2026,' an international cycling event. Major road closures for the race prologue will impact traffic in key areas. The five-day event covers a 437 km route, drawing 171 riders from 29 teams worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:34 IST
Pune Gears Up for the 'Grand Tour 2026': Educational Institutions to Close
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the 'Pune Grand Tour 2026,' an international cycling event, officials announced that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Pune will remain closed this Monday. The decision aims to manage traffic disruptions as major roads will be shut for the event's prologue race.

The Pune traffic department has issued a directive citing road closures in key areas like Ganesh Khind, Jangli Maharaj, and Fergusson roads from 9 am to 6 pm, affecting both commuters and residents. The cycling race will trace a 437 km route, presenting challenging elevations across the Deccan Plateau.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi declared a one-day holiday for institutions in specified areas to minimize inconvenience. Authorities have urged citizens to utilize the Metro system instead of road transport to ease congestion during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026