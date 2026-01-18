Pune Gears Up for the 'Grand Tour 2026': Educational Institutions to Close

In anticipation of the 'Pune Grand Tour 2026,' an international cycling event, officials announced that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Pune will remain closed this Monday. The decision aims to manage traffic disruptions as major roads will be shut for the event's prologue race.

The Pune traffic department has issued a directive citing road closures in key areas like Ganesh Khind, Jangli Maharaj, and Fergusson roads from 9 am to 6 pm, affecting both commuters and residents. The cycling race will trace a 437 km route, presenting challenging elevations across the Deccan Plateau.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi declared a one-day holiday for institutions in specified areas to minimize inconvenience. Authorities have urged citizens to utilize the Metro system instead of road transport to ease congestion during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)