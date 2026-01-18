Pune Gears Up for the 'Grand Tour 2026': Educational Institutions to Close
Pune's educational institutions will close on Monday due to the 'Pune Grand Tour 2026,' an international cycling event. Major road closures for the race prologue will impact traffic in key areas. The five-day event covers a 437 km route, drawing 171 riders from 29 teams worldwide.
In anticipation of the 'Pune Grand Tour 2026,' an international cycling event, officials announced that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Pune will remain closed this Monday. The decision aims to manage traffic disruptions as major roads will be shut for the event's prologue race.
The Pune traffic department has issued a directive citing road closures in key areas like Ganesh Khind, Jangli Maharaj, and Fergusson roads from 9 am to 6 pm, affecting both commuters and residents. The cycling race will trace a 437 km route, presenting challenging elevations across the Deccan Plateau.
Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi declared a one-day holiday for institutions in specified areas to minimize inconvenience. Authorities have urged citizens to utilize the Metro system instead of road transport to ease congestion during the event.
