Allegations of Mismanagement in Delhi Schools Spark Outcry

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has accused previous government mismanagement of leading to mistreatment of students in some schools. This follows a committee inspection of DPS Dwarka amid allegations of student expulsion due to an arbitrary fee hike. The Directorate of Education has ordered reinstatement and non-discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:35 IST
A recent crisis has enveloped Delhi Public School in Dwarka, with Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighting previous mismanagement as the root of alleged student mistreatment. The controversy arose after 32 students were reportedly expelled following a contentious fee hike.

The Directorate of Education quickly responded by ordering the reinstatement of affected students, retracting the school's expulsion notices, and mandating non-discriminatory practices regarding fees. A high-level committee led by the Vice Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University confirmed the school's actions were in breach of court directives prohibiting fee increases without approval.

Sood emphasized the necessity for all Delhi schools to adhere strictly to government regulations and dissuaded both schools and parents from resolving legal matters independently. Meanwhile, frustrated parents have petitioned the Delhi High Court for intervention, citing coercive fee collection practices by DPS Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

