Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Process

On Wednesday, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer clarified that only complaints from fellow MLAs can activate proceedings by the Privileges and Ethics Committee in the case of expelled Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil.

Shamseer stated that numerous private complaints seeking Mamkootathil's disqualification had been submitted but would not be considered by the committee. The assembly's procedures only allow MLA-submitted complaints to move forward.

Mamkootathil, embroiled in sexual assault allegations, was recently detained by the Special Investigation Team. The MLA is involved in three cases, although he has been granted arrest protection in two. His arrest on Sunday, pertaining to the third case, is currently under judicial scrutiny.

