Georgia Fee Hike Legal Battle: Constitutional Controversy Over New State Law

A newly passed Georgia state law permitting defendants to recover legal fees from the budget of the prosecutor's office in cases of prosecutorial disqualification is under constitutional scrutiny. The law is being challenged for denying county governments due process. This controversy emerged amid Trump's election interference case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:44 IST
In Georgia, a contentious law recently enacted is under fire for its perceived constitutional infirmities, especially as it relates to cases involving President Donald Trump. This law enables defendants to claim legal fees from prosecutor budgets if a case is dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct. However, some are calling the law unconstitutional.

Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys' Council Executive Director Pete Skandalakis has criticized the law, emphasizing that it denies county governments due process. He argues that these entities should not be liable for costs unrelated to them without recourse, highlighting a crucial issue of responsibility and fairness in the legal system.

This legal battle arises from the aftermath of Trump's alleged election interference. With over $17 million sought in legal fees, the stakes are high. Skandalakis asserts there's been no misconduct find, hence the case rests on an 'appearance' rather than factual improper conduct. Meanwhile, Trump's counsel maintains that the law stands constitutional.

