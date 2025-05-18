Delhi Schools Bolster Safety with New SOP for Bomb Threats

In response to a high court directive, the Delhi government has launched a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing bomb threats in schools. This plan includes measures such as installing CCTV cameras, creating evacuation plans, and conducting regular safety audits and mock drills to ensure safety and preparedness.

Developed by the Directorate of Education, the SOP employs a four-tier strategy focusing on prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. It seeks to foster a culture of readiness and vigilance while enabling a swift and coordinated emergency response. Monthly safety checklists are now mandatory for schools to submit to district authorities.

The SOP warns against hoax threats, promising legal action against offenders. This initiative follows a spate of over 200 hoax bomb threats received by Delhi schools in 2024-25. Reflecting national safety guidelines, the SOP applies to all types of schools in the capital, requiring tailored threat management plans, safety audits, and collaboration with emergency services.

