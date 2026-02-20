Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Bagalkote Amid Stone-Pelting and Protests

Protests in Bagalkote led to stone-pelting at meat shops despite prohibitory orders. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse crowds. Eight individuals, including the prime accused Tanzeer, were arrested. Prohibitory orders remain in place to ensure peace. The BJP criticized the Congress government for alleged bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:15 IST
A tense situation erupted in Bagalkote as a procession led to stone-pelting incidents targeting meat shops, defying prohibitory orders in place, officials reported.

The disturbance began after a procession near a mosque resulted in injuries to police personnel due to stone-throwing by the accused Tanzeer.

Following the incident, authorities arrested eight individuals, including Tanzeer. The police initiated actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly and rioting. Prohibitory orders continue as a preventive effort to maintain peace. Political accusations against the Congress government have emerged amidst the tension.

