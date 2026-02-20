Tensions Erupt in Bagalkote Amid Stone-Pelting and Protests

A tense situation erupted in Bagalkote as a procession led to stone-pelting incidents targeting meat shops, defying prohibitory orders in place, officials reported.

The disturbance began after a procession near a mosque resulted in injuries to police personnel due to stone-throwing by the accused Tanzeer.

Following the incident, authorities arrested eight individuals, including Tanzeer. The police initiated actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly and rioting. Prohibitory orders continue as a preventive effort to maintain peace. Political accusations against the Congress government have emerged amidst the tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)