Vadra Urges Assam's CM to Focus on Development, Jobs, and Transparency

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has called on Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to prioritize discussions on development, job creation, and plans for Assam's future rather than dwelling on political issues from a decade ago.

Vadra criticized Sarma, accusing him of corruption and concentrating wealth within a single family and handing over Assam's assets to major industrialists. She emphasized that the people of Assam demand transparency and a focus on their welfare.

Addressing reporters, Vadra urged the youth and citizens of Assam to support positive political change, highlighting the need for leaders to address the state's pressing issues and focus on the future rather than past grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)