Left Menu

Vadra Urges Assam's CM to Focus on Development, Jobs, and Transparency

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader, criticizes Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for focusing on past political grievances rather than development, jobs, and transparency. She accuses Sarma of alleged corruption and appeals to Assam's youth to support positive politics for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:12 IST
Vadra Urges Assam's CM to Focus on Development, Jobs, and Transparency
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has called on Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to prioritize discussions on development, job creation, and plans for Assam's future rather than dwelling on political issues from a decade ago.

Vadra criticized Sarma, accusing him of corruption and concentrating wealth within a single family and handing over Assam's assets to major industrialists. She emphasized that the people of Assam demand transparency and a focus on their welfare.

Addressing reporters, Vadra urged the youth and citizens of Assam to support positive political change, highlighting the need for leaders to address the state's pressing issues and focus on the future rather than past grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026