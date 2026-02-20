Left Menu

Expelled Leader Sidhu Unleashes New Allegations Against Punjab Congress Chief

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, an expelled Congress leader, accused Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of illegally acquiring 60 acres of land using fake documents. She also charged him with exploiting Punjab's youth by imposing fees. Warring dismissed the claims, noting Sidhu’s unstable mental state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:14 IST
Expelled Leader Sidhu Unleashes New Allegations Against Punjab Congress Chief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious allegation, expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has accused Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress chief, of illegally acquiring 60 acres of land through fraudulent means. She claims this is part of a larger 100-acre purchase in Zirakpur.

Sidhu has taken the accusations to social media, alleging that Warring amassed the land using fake signatures and thumb impressions, implicating him in a substantial 2400 crore scam. She further accused him of exploiting Punjab's youth by charging a 75-rupee fee for joining Congress.

Responding to these allegations, Warring dismissed them outright, criticizing Sidhu's mental stability. The state Congress had suspended Sidhu in December amid previous controversies, leading to her expulsion confirmed by Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

Boosting Cyber Defense: India's Path to Becoming a Digital Powerhouse

 India
2
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda, reports AP.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central pla...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Military Planning for Possible Conflict with Iran

 Global
4
Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

Jharkhand's Push for Organ Donation: A Vision for 2050

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026