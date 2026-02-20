Expelled Leader Sidhu Unleashes New Allegations Against Punjab Congress Chief
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, an expelled Congress leader, accused Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of illegally acquiring 60 acres of land using fake documents. She also charged him with exploiting Punjab's youth by imposing fees. Warring dismissed the claims, noting Sidhu’s unstable mental state.
In a serious allegation, expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has accused Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress chief, of illegally acquiring 60 acres of land through fraudulent means. She claims this is part of a larger 100-acre purchase in Zirakpur.
Sidhu has taken the accusations to social media, alleging that Warring amassed the land using fake signatures and thumb impressions, implicating him in a substantial 2400 crore scam. She further accused him of exploiting Punjab's youth by charging a 75-rupee fee for joining Congress.
Responding to these allegations, Warring dismissed them outright, criticizing Sidhu's mental stability. The state Congress had suspended Sidhu in December amid previous controversies, leading to her expulsion confirmed by Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel in February.
