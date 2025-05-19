Left Menu

Teachers' Revolt in Bengal: Protests, Politics, and a Plea for Justice

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces protests from teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court decision invalidating appointments due to corrupt practices. The protests have sparked controversy over the involvement of outsiders and political influences. Despite the tensions, Banerjee pledges legal support to reinstate jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:32 IST
Teachers' Revolt in Bengal: Protests, Politics, and a Plea for Justice
West Bengal is witnessing a tense standoff between the state government and unemployed teachers following a recent Supreme Court decision that invalidated their appointments due to alleged corruption. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her support for the affected teachers but criticized the inclusion of outsiders in the protests, claiming it detracts from the cause.

The Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, representing the affected educators, disputed Banerjee's assertions, urging her to witness the protest situation firsthand. The teachers, who were deemed ineligible despite clearing the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) exams, are steadfast in their demand for job reinstatement, amidst accusations of political interference.

Despite Banerjee's assurances of pursuing a legal solution, the protestors maintain that their plight, stemming from government and SSC irregularities, demands empathy and action. As tensions simmer, the conversation shifts towards the broader implications of protest dynamics and government accountability in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

