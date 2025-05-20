Trump Administration's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative Targets Universities

The United States government has launched a Civil Rights Fraud Initiative aimed at universities that receive federal funding while enforcing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. This move, announced by the Justice Department on Monday, employs a civil anti-fraud law to scrutinize such institutions.

The initiative, spearheaded by President Donald Trump's administration, targets what it considers antisemitic and anti-American ideologies within colleges. The Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche highlighted concerns about universities fostering environments that might breach the False Claims Act, such as antisemitism or gender biases in sports and facilities.

This law allows the government to retrieve funds lost to fraud, and citizens can also litigate on behalf of the government. Recently, the Trump administration has questioned Harvard's admission policies. The ongoing legal battle reflects tensions between the administration and academic institutions like Harvard, which criticizes these actions as punitive overreaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)