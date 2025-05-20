Financial Shake-Up: UK and EU in Post-Brexit Reset
The Financial Times covers pivotal stories from Britain's post-Brexit trade reset with the EU to audit failings by EY and Diageo's asset sales amid low demand. Additionally, England sees cuts in university funding. Collectively, these developments impact the economy and various sectors significantly.
In a landmark move, the UK and EU have agreed to a major reset of defence and trade ties post-Brexit, set to bolster the UK's economy by £9 billion.
Meanwhile, EY is under intense scrutiny as Britain's financial watchdog highlights severe lapses in auditing the collapsed NMC Health, as the trial commences.
Diageo, facing dwindling demand, is set to cut $500 million in costs and dispose of significant assets by 2028, even as funding for high-cost university courses in England faces a substantial reduction.
