Left Menu

Financial Shake-Up: UK and EU in Post-Brexit Reset

The Financial Times covers pivotal stories from Britain's post-Brexit trade reset with the EU to audit failings by EY and Diageo's asset sales amid low demand. Additionally, England sees cuts in university funding. Collectively, these developments impact the economy and various sectors significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 07:57 IST
Financial Shake-Up: UK and EU in Post-Brexit Reset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, the UK and EU have agreed to a major reset of defence and trade ties post-Brexit, set to bolster the UK's economy by £9 billion.

Meanwhile, EY is under intense scrutiny as Britain's financial watchdog highlights severe lapses in auditing the collapsed NMC Health, as the trial commences.

Diageo, facing dwindling demand, is set to cut $500 million in costs and dispose of significant assets by 2028, even as funding for high-cost university courses in England faces a substantial reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025