Financial Shake-Up: UK and EU in Post-Brexit Reset

In a landmark move, the UK and EU have agreed to a major reset of defence and trade ties post-Brexit, set to bolster the UK's economy by £9 billion.

Meanwhile, EY is under intense scrutiny as Britain's financial watchdog highlights severe lapses in auditing the collapsed NMC Health, as the trial commences.

Diageo, facing dwindling demand, is set to cut $500 million in costs and dispose of significant assets by 2028, even as funding for high-cost university courses in England faces a substantial reduction.

