Teachers Seek Legal Reinforcement Amidst Mass Job Loss
A group of former teachers in West Bengal, having lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling, is seeking support from BJP and Congress leaders. Protesting the corruption-laden recruitment process, they demand reinstatement, refusing to undergo a new recruitment exam ordered by the court.
In a bold move, a delegation of teachers in West Bengal, recently stripped of their jobs following a Supreme Court ruling, has turned to prominent political leaders for support. They met BJP and Congress representatives in a plea to address their plight, which stems from what they describe as a tainted recruitment process.
The group, backed by the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, requested assistance for arranging meetings with high-ranking officials, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their sit-in protest at Bikash Bhavan, the state education department's headquarters, continues as they demand job reinstatement.
Amidst allegations of corruption in the School Service Commission's hiring procedure, the teachers remain resolute, refusing to participate in a fresh recruitment exam. Their cause has gained traction with BJP and CPI(M) leaders showing solidarity, alongside calls for support from civil society and the general public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
