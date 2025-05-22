Delhi Schools Under Scrutiny: Minister Orders Inquiry Into Swimming Pool Neglect

In a recent inspection of two government schools in the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood uncovered poor conditions of swimming pools and directed a vigilance inquiry, citing negligence by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Accompanied by local MLA Karnail Singh and PWD officials, Sood found that the pools, built in 2018, were never operational due to substandard construction and inadequate water supply. Sood attributed these issues to years of mismanagement by previous administrations.

Highlighting the government's efforts to rectify these problems, Sood noted a significant increase in the education budget and plans to enhance school infrastructure with air conditioning and improved utilities, while also promoting merit-based access to higher education.

