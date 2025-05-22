Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technical Training for Backward Communities

The Uttar Pradesh government disbursed Rs 2,475 crore in scholarships to nearly 30 lakh students from backward categories during 2024-25. The initiatives included technical training and hostel facilities, reflecting the government's commitment to empowering backward communities in education and employment. New-age courses in AI and digital training schemes are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technical Training for Backward Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that it has disbursed scholarships worth Rs 2,475 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching nearly 30 lakh students from backward categories.

The Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme by the Backward Classes Welfare Department has notably enhanced educational access. Pre-matric students receive Rs 2,250 annually, while post-matric students benefit from scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, credited directly to their bank accounts.

Additionally, the state initiated a large-scale computer training scheme, addressing the digital skills gap among educated OBC youth. This initiative aims to bolster employability through courses like CCC and O-level, with plans to include AI courses for further technological empowerment. Investments in hostel facilities underscore the holistic support strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025