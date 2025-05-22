Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technical Training for Backward Communities

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that it has disbursed scholarships worth Rs 2,475 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching nearly 30 lakh students from backward categories.

The Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme by the Backward Classes Welfare Department has notably enhanced educational access. Pre-matric students receive Rs 2,250 annually, while post-matric students benefit from scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, credited directly to their bank accounts.

Additionally, the state initiated a large-scale computer training scheme, addressing the digital skills gap among educated OBC youth. This initiative aims to bolster employability through courses like CCC and O-level, with plans to include AI courses for further technological empowerment. Investments in hostel facilities underscore the holistic support strategy.

