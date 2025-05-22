Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technical Training for Backward Communities
The Uttar Pradesh government disbursed Rs 2,475 crore in scholarships to nearly 30 lakh students from backward categories during 2024-25. The initiatives included technical training and hostel facilities, reflecting the government's commitment to empowering backward communities in education and employment. New-age courses in AI and digital training schemes are also underway.
In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that it has disbursed scholarships worth Rs 2,475 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching nearly 30 lakh students from backward categories.
The Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Scheme by the Backward Classes Welfare Department has notably enhanced educational access. Pre-matric students receive Rs 2,250 annually, while post-matric students benefit from scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, credited directly to their bank accounts.
Additionally, the state initiated a large-scale computer training scheme, addressing the digital skills gap among educated OBC youth. This initiative aims to bolster employability through courses like CCC and O-level, with plans to include AI courses for further technological empowerment. Investments in hostel facilities underscore the holistic support strategy.
