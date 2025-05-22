Controversy Brews: Civil Rights Probe on Elite School's Admissions

The Trump administration is scrutinizing the admissions policy of Virginia's elite Thomas Jefferson High School for potential racial discrimination. Federal civil rights investigations have been sparked by allegations that the policy unfairly limits Asian American student admissions.

The investigations, launched by the Departments of Justice and Education, follow the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to not hear the legal challenge against the school's admission policy. This move comes amidst controversy over eliminating standardized tests and revising admission criteria to increase diversity.

The U.S. Department of Education aims to determine if Fairfax County Public Schools infringed on the Civil Rights Act of 1964, raising vital questions on race consideration in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)