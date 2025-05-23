Left Menu

Global Immersion Transforms Accurate Institute Students in Malaysia

The Accurate Institute of Management and Technology organized a week-long Global Immersion Program in Malaysia for PGDM students. From May 21-27, 2025, participants experienced academic and industrial engagement, including visits to INTI University and leading companies, enhancing their global outlook and industry insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Accurate Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida, successfully orchestrated a transformative week-long Global Immersion Program for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management students in Malaysia from May 21 to May 27, 2025. This initiative aimed to merge rigorous academic learning with practical, real-world experiences on an international stage.

A key element of the program was an exclusive visit to Malaysia's renowned INTI International University. Such visits involved interactive sessions with distinguished faculty and industry experts, emphasizing innovation, leadership, and the latest in global business trends.

Participants were also exposed to hands-on workshops on advanced management strategies and decision-making. Industrial tours to leading companies like Bufari Motor Company and Royal Selangor enriched the experience, alongside cultural explorations that broadened their global awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

